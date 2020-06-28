Family seeks shifting of Kalwal from Tihar to IOK jail

Srinagar, June 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the family of illegally detained Hurriyat leader, Merajuddin Kalwal has urged the authorities to shift him from Tihar jail, India, to Srinagar or Jammu.

His wife in a statement in Srinagar said that Merajuddin Kalwal had been admitted in hospital after he fell ill in Tihar Jail a week before.

“My husband is already an asthmatic patient and this has created a lot of complications for him and is more than worrying amid the current pandemic. The doctors in jail have told him that he needs proper medication and protection, as he is already having respiratory issues. This puts him in a high-risk group and makes him more vulnerable to the deadly coronavirus,” she said.

She pointed out that she received the update after getting a 5-minute call from him. “He has been languishing in Tihar jail for last three years and whenever we attempted to meet him we were not allowed. Her husband needs proper care and assistance,” she added.

She appealed to the authorities to shift him to Srinagar or Jammu jail on humanitarian grounds.

Like this: Like Loading...