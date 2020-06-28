Orders for stocking up of LPG trigger anxiety in IOK

Srinagar, June 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, two separate orders by the authorities on stocking up of LPG cylinders for two months in the Kashmir valley and on vacating of school buildings for the forces personnel in Gandarbal, adjoining Kargil, have triggered a fresh wave of anxiety among the locals, in the wake of India-China face-off.

It is for the first time that the administration has decided to stock up LPG cylinders at the peak of summer. Usually, such exercises are carried out in October-November when the harsh spell of winter would start in the Kashmir valley and affect the traffic on the highways.

In a separate order, the Superintendent of Police, Ganderbal, has requested 16 educational institutes in the district, including ITI buildings, middle and higher secondary schools be vacated. “In view of the Amarnath Ji Yatra-2020, these educational centres be made available for accommodation of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies,” the order reads.

The anxiety among the people is palpable. “We hear the jets hovering in the skies on a daily basis for many weeks now. Similar orders were issued in February and August last year. There is a foreboding again in the Valley,” said Nazeer Ahmad, a resident of Hawal.

