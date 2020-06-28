Police arrest elderly mother of martyred youth in Kulgam

Youth on social media ask police to immediately release woman

Srinagar, June 28, 2020 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, police arrested mother of a martyred youth during a house raid in Kulgam district, the family members said.

The family members of martyr, Tauseef Ahmad Shaikh, in a media interview in Srinagar said that Naseema Akhtar Sheikh, the mother of the martyred youth, was arrested by Indian police during a house raid in Rampora area of the District. She was detained in a local police station.

”The police were also looking for her daughter.” The family of the martyred Tauseef said that she was forcibly picked up from her house by the dreaded Special Operation Group of Indian police.

A police official confirmed the arrest and said she has been detained in connection with a case registered against her. “We also recovered some anti-India posters from her possession during the search operation.” He said that her daughter is also accused in an FIR, but she is still absconding.

The police action triggered strong reaction with some youth in their posts on social media reminding police personnel whether they did not have mothers in their houses. They said that the Kashmiri youth knew how to respond to such callous actions by the Indian police.

The youth activists asked police to immediately release the elderly mother of the martyr, Tauseef, or else be ready to face the consequences as they would go to any length to protect the families of their martyrs.

