Police foil transporters’ protest in IOK

Srinagar, June 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, police have foiled a protest march by transporters against the anti-people policies of the Indian authorities.

The transporters assembled at the Press Enclave in Srinagar under the banner of Srinagar-Jammu-Ladakh Taxi Services Owners and Drivers Union. They were demanding of the authorities to allow them to resume services on Srinagar-Jammu and Srinagar-Ladakh highways and sought a financial package for the transporters hit by the lockdown.

However, police disallowed the protestors to hold the march.

Waseem Ashraf Butt, President of the Union, said that the authorities must take into account the plight of the transporters who had been the worst hit by the lockdown. He said the transport industry particularly public transport sector has come to a standstill since August 2019 in the territory.

“No one seems bothered to take a decision for well-being of transporters,” Waseem Ashraf Butt said, adding that they were not even able to pay monthly installments on bank loans.

The transporters said they were unable to earn enough to feed their families due to back-to-back lockdowns which the Kashmir witnessed since august last year.

“We are ready to follow all SOPs, but we should be allowed to resume

Like this: Like Loading...