TWI delegation discusses IOK situation with Ashraf Sehrai

Srinagar, June 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a delegation of Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami visited the residence of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and discussed with him the present grim situation in the territory.

A statement issued by TWI in Srinagar said that the delegation was led by party Chief Spokesman Khadim Hussain. TWI representative in APHC Muhammad Maqbool Magami, Fayaz Ahmad and Syed Muhammad Aabidi were other members of the delegation.

The statement said that the participants of the meeting totally rejected granting of domicile certificates to non-locals under the new domicile law recently introduced by the BJP-led fascist Indian government t for occupied Kashmir. Terming such an illegal move as against the United Nations resolutions and international law, the participants pointed out that New Delhi through it was trying to alter the demographic composition of occupied Kashmir. They expressed the Kashmiris’ resolve to stand firm against Indian machinations meant to suppress the freedom struggle.

The participants maintained that the Kashmiris should be given a chance to hold a referendum as prescribed in the UN resolutions to decide their future. They said that it was imperative for the peace and prosperity of South Asia that the Kashmir dispute was settled as per the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting vowed that the Kashmiris would spare no efforts to free their motherland from the illegal occupation of India.

