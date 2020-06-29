Court seeks response from jail authority in Shabbir Shah case

New Delhi, June 29 (KMS): A New Delhi Court on Monday sought response from Tihar jail authority on a plea of illegally detained Hurriyat leader, Shabbir Shah, seeking a separate cell in Tihar jail in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Special Judge, Dharmendra Rana issued notice to the jail superintendent with a direction to file the reply by July 1.

In an application, Shabbir Shah’s counsel, Qausar Khan submitted that his client was suffering from various ailments, including heart disease, and that his immunity was very low that makes him prone to COVID-19.

She said that the Hurriyat leader had sought direction that he be provided proper treatment and a separate cell in the jail.

Looking at the recent occurrences of COVID-19 in the Tihar jail and the health condition of Shabbir Shah, his life would be in danger if he comes in contact with the virus. Therefore, direct the jail authorities to put him in a separate cell, the advocate said.

She told the court that the jail manual has a provision to provide temporary accommodation in case of an epidemic.

The application was filed after Shabbir Shah conveyed about the same through his wife to the lawyer.

