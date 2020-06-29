India asked to refrain from spilling blood in IOK

Srinagar, June 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyet leader Firdous Ahmad Shah has asked India to focus on coping with the economic crisis in view of coronavirus outbreak instead of indulging in bloodshed in the territory.

Firdous Shah while paying rich tributes to the youth recently martyred in Sopore, Srinagar, Kulgam, Pulwama and Islamabad in a statement reiterated to continue the struggle for right to self- determination, against all odds.

He said India’s inability to address seven decades old Kashmir dispute has brought South Asia to the brink of war. He stressed that by abrogating Article 370 India has rejected both UN resolutions and bilateral agreements.

Firdous Shah said critical issues like Kashmir should be the first priority of Indian state to find out its solution by involving all the stakeholders in a political process.

Earlier, the Hurriyat leader while addressing Hurriyet activists in Ganderbal vowed continue the ongoing freedom struggle to its logical conclusion.

