Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in IOK

Srinagar, June 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred three Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district, today.

The youth were killed during a cordon and search operation in Runipora area of the district.

A senior police officer claimed that the youth were militants who were killed in a gunfight. However, he said, the identity of the slain youth was yet to be ascertained.

The operation is going on, he added.

The authorities suspended mobile internet services and blocked all exit and entry points of the area.

