IOK Sikh youth arrested on Khalistan link, sister denies charge

New Delhi, June 29 (KMS): A Kashmiri Sikh youth who was missing from his home since June 15 has been found in the custody of the Delhi police on the charge of striving for a separate homeland for Sikh people in India.

The Sikh youth, Mohinderpal Singh, 29 belongs to Diwan Bag, Baramulla in occupied Kashmir. He was living in Chander Vihar in New Delhi, when he went missing on June 15, 2020. It was found, yesterday, that the missing Sikh youth was in the custody of Delhi police. He has been booked under draconian law, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Police claimed that the detained Sikh youth had links with Khalistan Liberation Force leaders and was planning to commit target-killings on instructions from Khalistani leaders.

“Police got a tip-off regarding the activities of one Mohinder, a sympathizer of Khalistan Liberation Front, who was planning to commit a terrorist activity in the national capital after which a trap was laid near Hastsal on June 15 and around 9 pm, Mohinder was arrested,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav told media in New Delhi.

The police claimed to have found video/audio clips “promoting Khalistan” as Sikh mother land.

However, Sandeep Kaur, the sister of detained Mohinderpal Singh while talking to media rejected the police allegations saying that “He left home around 6:15 pm on June 15, saying he needed to visit a doctor. At 7:30 pm, I got a call where he conveys to me that he’s in Uttam Nagar with his friend Gurpreet Singh. By the time it was 10:30 pm and he had not returned, we got worried with regards to his whereabouts.”

When it was conveyed to Sandeep Kaur and her family that their ward was in custody, they immediately rushed to meet him.

“However, we were denied the meeting and told that investigation needs to be done,” said Kaur.

“My brother is innocent and has been unfairly subjugated to this form of official harassment,” concluded Kaur.

