Concern expressed over surge in Indian state terrorism in IOK

Islamabad, June 30 (KMS): The Convener of Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, has said that Indian troops have intensified their state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi in a statement issued in Islamabad deplored that on one hand, Indian troops were killing innocent Kashmiri youth on daily basis in staged encounters while on the other, Indian government was issuing domicile certificates of occupied Kashmir to Indian Hindus. He said that the issuance of the domicile certificates was illegal and was against the international law, the UN resolutions on Kashmir and the 4th Geneva Convention. The only aim of this move by India is to change the demographics of occupied Kashmir, he said.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi urged the UN, the EU, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and peace and freedom loving democratic countries to intervene and take notice of the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and fulfill their responsibilities regarding resolution of the Kashmir dispute. Action against India for violating human rights standards must be taken, he demanded.

Meanwhile, APHC-AJK leader and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Abdul Majeed Mir, in a statement in Islamabad expressed concern over the surge in Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

He paid homage to the two youth who were martyred, today, by Indian troops in Islamabad district of occupied Kashmir. He said that the Kashmiri people would not allow the blood of these martyrs go waste and would take their mission to its logical conclusion.

He appealed to the United Nations to play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations to save them from the Indian atrocities.

