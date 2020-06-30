India plotting to implement anti-people agenda in IOK: JKPM

Srinagar, June 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM), a constituent of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, has said that India is working on a major conspiracy to implement its anti-people agenda in Jammu and Kashmir.

APHC leader and JKPM Chairman Mir Shahid Saleem in a statement issued in Jammu said India is working on a very dangerous plan to snatch away the jobs, land and resources from the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This, he added, is being done to teach the Kashmiri people a lesson for supporting the movement for right to self-determination.

Mir Shahid Saleem said the new domicile policy introduced by India in the occupied territory was a major step in this direction. He said after having failed to crush the resolve and determination of the Kashmiri people, India was now hell-bent upon destroying the economy of occupied Kashmir.

He appealed to the international community especially the United Nations and OIC to save the people of Kashmir from the worst kind of oppression unleashed by India in Jammu and Kashmir.

