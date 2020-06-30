Indian Army camp comes under grenade attack in Budgam

Srinagar, June 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an Indian Army camp was attacked with a grenade at Chittergam in Budgam district, the other day.

A senior police officer told media men in Srinagar that the Indian Army’s 50 RR camp was attacked with an Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL). However, the bomb fell outside the camp at a brick kiln, he added.

In this incident no loss of life or injury was reported, the officer said. Soon after the attack whole area was cordoned off by the Indian forces and a house-to-house search operation was started.

