Srinagar, June 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a student of the Kashmir University told media men that she was abused and beaten up by an Indian soldier in Athwajan area of Srinagar when she was heading towards the university along with her sister.

The student said, “I was still moving when the Indian army man hit me with a lathi on my back and threatened to shoot me but I don’t know what saved me from him.”

The student demanded a stern action against the Indian soldier.

