IOK reports another COVID-19 death, toll rises to 100

Srinagar, June 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, novel coronavirus infection claimed the lives of four more persons, today, taking the overall fatality count due to the deadly disease in the territory to 101.

According to Kashmir Media Service, among today’s fatalities, three were reported from the Kashmir Valley while one was from Jammu division’s Kathua district.

Two of the deaths in the Valley took place in Chest Disease Hospital in Srinagar, one of them a 23-year-old man from Shopian and another, a 65-year-old woman, from Bhagat Barzulla in Srinagar. The Kashmir Valley’s third death was that of a 55-year-old Covid-19 patient from Baramulla district who died at JVC hospital in Bemina area of Srinagar.

An 85-year-old woman from Basohli area Kathua district died at Government Medical College in Jammu. The octogenarian is the first Covid-19 victim in Kathua district.

So far, 101 people have succumbed to the novel coronavirus in the occupied territory comprising 88 from the Kashmir Valley, 12 from Jammu division and one from Ladakh region.

Pertinently, occupied Kashmir reported 8,201 positive cases till yesterday night out of which 5,658 are in the Valley, 1,579 in Jammu division and 964 in Ladakh region.

