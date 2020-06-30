It’ll be cold-blooded murder if Shabbir Shah collapses in jail: Wife

Srinagar, June 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the wife of illegally detained senior APHC leader and Chairman of Democratic Freedom Party, Shabbir Ahmad Shah has expressed serious concern over the health of her husband,who is suffering from multiple ailments including diabetes, amid the spike in COVID-19 cases, particularly in Indian jails.

Shabbir Shah’s wife Dr Bilqees Shah in a statement issued in Srinagar said that she had received a call from her husband Shabbir Ahmad Shah from Delhi’s Tihar jail and came to know that he was very seriously ill as him immune system had gone very weak. Shabbir Shah is in Tihar jail, Delhi, for the past three and half years and is not getting proper diet, she added.

“Now when whole world has been caught in the grip of the pandemic and the health system across the globe has been rendered paralyzed due to COVID-19, it is beyond the capacity of Tihar jail health centre to cope with the menace,” she said.

“Shabbir Shah is sick but nobody attends him due to COVID-19 scare. Yes we can understand that,” she deplored.

“In view of the pandemic, prisoners are being released across the world; even

Tihar jail has released hard core notorious criminals on payroll in two shifts of 3000 each; why can’t the kashmiri prisoners who are just under trials be released,” she asked.

She urged the authorities to shift Shabbir Shah and other Kashmiri prisoners s to a jail in Kashmir valley if they are not interested in releasing them. “We feel that it will be a cold-blooded murder if anything happens to Shabir Shah inside the jail,” she warned.

Like this: Like Loading...