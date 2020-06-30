Prisoners at Tihar jail protest against inhuman treatment

New Delhi, June 30 (KMS): Dozens of prisoners at Delhi’s infamous Tihar jail resorted to forceful agitation against the inhuman treatment meted out to them at the hands of jail authorities.

The authorities while describing the agitating prisoners as ‘foreigners’ informed the Delhi High Court on Monday that some prisoners forced their exit from the hall and also damaged the locks of the gates.

“… 15-20 foreign inmates created a problem in the prison. They forced their exit from the room and also damaged the door locks in Wards 9 and Chakkar,” a single bench of the high court judge led by Justice C. Harishankar was informed.

In the process, 15 inmates and 10 prison staff suffered minor injuries, the authorities said.

Prison authorities told the court that foreign inmates in the 1006 prison in the De Tihar complex had been agitated for some time against the delay in the hearing of their cases and mistreatment of the prisoners.

It is worth mentioning here that besides Pakistanis and Bangladeshis, a large of number of Hurriyat leaders and activists are languishing in Tihar and other jails of India on mere suspicion.

