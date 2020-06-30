Syed Ali Gilani rubbishes Indian media propaganda

Says commitment to freedom runs in his blood

Srinagar, June 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the veteran Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that his commitment to the freedom struggle runs through his blood and there is no force on earth that can keep him away from protecting the cause of the Kashmiri martyrs.

In his tweets, today, Syed Ali Gilani rubbished the Indian media’s propaganda against him.

“It is in response to the fake propaganda of Indian media and conscienceless elite, let me clarify that my separation from APHC doesn’t mean my separation from the sacred movement of right to self-determination,” he said.

“My commitment to the freedom struggle runs through my blood. There is no force on earth that can keep me away from protecting the cause of the thousands of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the noble cause of the freedom,” he maintained.

It is in response to the fake propaganda of Indian Media and conscious less elite, let me clarify that my separation from APHC doesn’t mean my separation from the sacred movement of right to self determination. @narendramodi #Kashmir — Syed Ali Geelani (Official) (@GeelaniOfficial) June 30, 2020

Like this: Like Loading...