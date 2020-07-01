APHC-AJK holds protests against issuance of domiciles to outsiders in IOK

Islamabad, July 01 (KMS): The APHC-AJK staged a protest demonstration outside National Press Club, Islamabad, to denounce the issuance of domicile certificates to Indian nationals by the fascist Modi government in India.

The protest was led by APHC-AJK Secretary Information Shaikh Abdul Mateen. The participants of the protest said that the move was in violation of the resolutions of the UN Security Council.

Speakers on the occasion maintained that India was conspiring to turn the Muslim majority of occupied Kashmir into turn a minority but the Kashmiri people would never allow India to succeed in its nefarious designs.

Expressing concern over the extrajudicial killing of Kashmiri youth, they said that India was committing genocide of the Kashmiris. The Hurriyat leaders said that Kashmiris were offering sacrifices for the freedom cause. The speakers said that due to these sacrifices, the Kashmir dispute has center-staged in the international arena. They said that India was pursuing a policy of suppressing the voice of Kashmiris by force. India, they added, was not only killing Kashmiri youth under the guise of coronavirus lockdown but was also keen on changing the demography of Kashmir.

The leaders urged the international human rights organizations and the United Nations to take notice of the steps taken by India to change the demography of occupied Kashmir and the genocide of the Kashmiri youth. They also urged Pakistan to play its role in this regard.

Those who attended the protest included Nisar Mirza, Raja Khadim Hussain, Shamim Shawl, Abdul Majeed Malik, Haji Muhammad Sultan, Adeel Mushtaq Wani, Nazir Ahmad Karnai, Ishtiaq Hameed, Abdul Majeed Mir, Imtiaz Iqbal Wani, Advocate Pervez Ahmad Shah, Eng Mehmood, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqboob, Manzoorul Haq Butt, Zahid Ashraf, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Dawood Khan Yousafzai, Muhammad Shafi Dar, Altaf Hussain Wani, Zahid Safi, Mir Tahir Masood, Saleem Haroon, Syed Kifayat Rizvi and Hassan Al Banana.

