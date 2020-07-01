APHC brushes aside Indian media propaganda

Srinagar, July 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has denounced the false propaganda being advanced by the major chunk of Indian media, aimed at creating discord among ranks and files of the Kashmiri people.

APHC Spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that the Indian media would not succeed in its nefarious designs as the entire world knows that it has a nexus with the RSS-backed BJP government. The spokesman said that the APHC was following the same path, shown and championed by Syed Ali Gilani. He said that the veteran leader spent his whole life for the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

The spokesman made it clear to India that the entire Hurriyat leadership is united against its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and All Parties Hurriyat conference enjoys full confidence and trust of people.

