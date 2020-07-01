‘Changing Kashmir demography threatens peace in S.Asia’

Imran Khan says he approached UN secretary general against granting of Kashmir domicile certificates to Indians



Islamabad, July 01 (KMS): Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the granting of domicile certificates to thousands of Indian nationals in the Jammu and Kashmir region has imperiled “peace and security” in South Asia.

“First, India’s attempt at illegal annexation of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK), and now its attempts to alter IOK’s demographic structure incl[uding] by issuance of domicile certificates to 25,000 Indian nationals are all illegal, in violation of UNSC resolutions, and international law, including [the] 4th Geneva Convention,” Imran Khan said in a series of tweets.

First India’s attempt at illegal annexation of IOJK & now its attempts to alter IOJK’s demographic structure incl by issuance of domicile certificates to 25,000 Indian nationals are all illegal, in violation of UNSC resolutions & international law, incl 4th Geneva Convention. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 30, 2020



He was referring to New Delhi’s scrapping of the disputed region’s decades-long special status in August last year, and the controversial Kashmir citizenship law.

As many as 25,000 people have been granted domicile certificates in the territory since May.

Eligible non-locals, along with those who have lived in Indian occupied Kashmir for 15 years, or studied for seven years and appeared in class 10th or 12th examinations in a local school, can apply for the certificate under the new law.

“I have approached UN Secretary General and am reaching out to other world leaders. India must be stopped from this unacceptable path that further usurps the legal, and internationally guaranteed rights of the Kashmiri people, and seriously imperils peace and security in South Asia,” the premier added.

Like this: Like Loading...