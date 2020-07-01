China blocks Indian papers, sites due to baseless propaganda

New Delhi, July 01 (KMS): Amid the ongoing border tension between China and India following the June 15 humiliation for India, the Indian newspapers and websites have been blocked in China possibly because of unfounded propaganda.

Though Chinese newspapers and websites continue to be accessible in India, people in China can only access the Indian media websites with Virtual Private Network server. VPNs mask internet protocol address so a user’s online actions are virtually untraceable. But China has created such a technologically advanced firewall that it blocks even the VPNs.

The recent action comes amid the ongoing tension between India and China after the killing of at least 20 Indian soldiers and injuries to many during a violent standoff on June 15 in Galwan Valley area in eastern Ladakh. China has refuted that any of its soldier had suffered injuries during the clash.

The Chinese action of banning Indian media sites came even before Indian government’s move to ban 59 applications including Tik Tok, UC Browser and other Chinese apps.

China has the world’s most sophisticated censorship system known as the ‘Great Firewall’. The Chinese government controls the media through techniques including blocking IP addresses, DNS attacks and filtering specific URLs and keywords within URLs, Indian media reported.

The backdrop of the recent tussle is an outcome of the simmering tensions between China and India in Ladakh, which were ignited immediately after Indian soldiers were killed in a clash between the army personnel of the two countries.

