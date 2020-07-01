Indian troops martyr two more youth in IOK

Srinagar, July 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiris in Sopore town and Rajouri district, today. These killings raised the number of martyred youth to 7 since Monday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred a civilian during a cordon and search operation in Model town area of Sopore. The family of the victim, Bashir Ahmed Khan, told media men that he was brought down from his vehicle and killed by the troops of Indian Central Reserve Police Force.

Earlier, two CRPF soldiers were killed and two others critically injured in an attack in the same area. The occupation authorities have suspended internet service in Sopore.

The troops martyred another youth in a fake encounter during a military operation near Keri area of Rajouri district. the operation continued till last reports came in.

The troops had killed five youth during violent military operations in Waghama and Runipora areas of Islamabad district in the last two days.

On the other hand, an encounter broke out between the troops and youth after Indian soldiers launched a cordon and search operation in Brantal Tral area of Pulwama district. The clash was continuing when last reports came in.

