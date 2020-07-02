Blood spilled in Kashmir will drown India: Gilani

Srinagar, July 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani while reacting strongly to the killing of a 65-year-old man before his three-year-old grandson by Indian troops in Sopore, the other day, has said that the blood, spilled in the territory will drown Indian imperialism forever.

Syed Ali Gilani in a twitter message in Srinagar, today, prayed for eternal peace for the martyr, Bashir Ahmad Khan, a resident of Srinagar.

“I wish I could go to their family. They have shown utmost courage. May Allah bestow the martyr highest place in Jannah,” he said.

Syed Ali Gilani added that the blood that was spilled in Kashmir would drown Indian imperialism forever.

Like this: Like Loading...