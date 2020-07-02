FM urges EU to take notice of growing human rights violations in IOK

Islamabad, July 02 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged European Union to take notice of growing human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Commenting on Wednesday’s incident of Indian forces martyring a man in front of his three year old grandson, he said oppression and barbarism have reached to the maximum in IOK.

He said that he has briefed European Union about the current situation of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to raise the Kashmir issue at every forum.

He said India has shut down internet and media in occupied valley.

The Foreign Minister also urged international human rights organizations to break their silence and speak up for the rights of Kashmiris.

