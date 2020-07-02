Indian actions cannot shake Pak-Kashmir bonds: Gilani

Srinagar, July 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the veteran Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that India’s abhorrent actions cannot shake the existing strong bonds between Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir.

Syed Ali Gilani in his latest tweet emphasized that the relationship of Kashmir and Pakistan is based on Kalima Tayyeba.

The veteran Hurriyat leader said that it should be remembered that we are Pakistanis and Pakistan is ours.

Syed Ali Gilani in his earlier tweet while rubbishing the Indian media’s propaganda against him had stated that his commitment to the freedom struggle ran through his blood. He had maintained that there was no force on earth that could keep him away from protecting the cause of the thousands of the Kashmiri martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the noble cause of the freedom.

