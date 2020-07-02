‘Indian troops committing worst HR violations in IOK’

Islamabad, July 02 (KMS): Hurriyat-AJK leaders, Altaf Hussain Wani and Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, have said that Indian terrorist troops were committing the worst human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Hurriyat AJK leader and the Senior Vice Chairman of Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF), Altaf Hussain Wani, in a statement issued in Islamabad termed the killing of a civilian in front of his 3-year-old grandson by the Indian forces as a chilling reminder of Nazi oppression. He said, the heart-wrenching photo of a toddler crying on the chest of his dead grandfather speaks volumes about India’s fascism and its racial undercurrents. He added that the picture of the toddler looking shell-shocked on the blood-soaked corpse of his dead grandfather was sufficient enough to stir the world’s conscience.

Hurriyat AJK leader and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Istiqlal (TeI), Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, in a statement in Islamabad paid tributes to the civilian, Bashir Ahmed Khan, who was killed by Indian troops in Sopore, yesterday. He said that the killing of innocent Bashir Ahmad Khan in front of his toddler grandson was the worst display of Indian state terrorism and a highly condemnable act. He said that the picture of this little child on the dead body of his grandfather was telling the story of extremely painful and heart-wrenching cruelty.

Another Hurriyat AJK leader and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, in a statement in Islamabad strongly condemned the Indian state terrorism, extra-judicial killing of Kashmiri youth and continued military operations in occupied Kashmir. He paid rich tributes to the martyred Bashir Ahmed Khan and expressed solidarity with the aggrieved family. He urged India to fulfill its promise of giving the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination. He deplored that New Delhi was conspiring to turn the Muslim majority of Jammu and Kashmir into a minority by settling the Indian Hindus in the territory but the Kashmiri people would never allow to succeed its nefarious designs.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement, Qazi Muhammad Imran, in a statement issued in Islamabad strongly condemned the stepped up Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir. He said that India had broken all records of brutalities in occupied Kashmir. He added that the Indian forces were killing innocent Kashmiri youth on daily basis and the United Nations must take cognizance of the matter. He also saluted the Kashmiri martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Kashmir cause and reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue the mission of their martyrs till it reached its logical conclusion.

