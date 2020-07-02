IOK reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, toll reaches 112

Srinagar, July 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, novel coronavirus infection claimed the lives of four more persons, taking the overall fatality count due to the deadly disease in the territory to 112.

Two COVID-19 positive patients died at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar while other two died at SMHS hospital, officials said.

The deaths at Soura hospital included a 55-year-old man from Kulgam and a 65-year old man from Sopore, they said.

The deaths at SMHS hospital include a 75-year-old man from Wadwan area of Budgam and a 65-year-old woman from Batamaloo area of Srinagar. According to officials, both these deaths occurred, yesterday, and their swab samples returned positive for the COVID-19 today.

With these deaths, the toll related to COVID-19 in occupied Kashmir has reached to 112 including 98 in Kashmir Valley, 13 in Jammu division and one in Ladakh region.

Like this: Like Loading...