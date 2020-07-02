JKYSF expresses solidarity with Bashir Khan’s family in IOK

Srinagar, July 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) led by its Chairman, Umar Aadil Dar, visited the residence of martyred civilian Bashir Ahmad Khan at HMT in Srinagar to express solidarity with the bereaved family.

Indian troops shot dead Bashir Ahmad Khan in front of his 3-year-old grandson in Sopore town, yesterday.

Addressing on the occasion, Umar Aadil Dar paid rich tributes to the martyred civilian. He said that permanent peace could only be ensured in the region after settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions.

He said that India had failed to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing liberation movement despite using all brutal tactics in the territory. He said that the unending bloodshed in Kashmir was direct result of India’s stubborn attitude towards the Kashmir dispute.

The delegation also comprised Chief Coordinator, Tauseef Ahmed, General Secretary, Advocate Asif Baba and Minority’s incharge, Angadh Singh Khalisa.

Another JKYSF delegation led by Zubair Ahmad visited the residence of martyred Tariq Khan in Islamabad town and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Awmi Rifah Party, Ghulam Ahmed Azad, in a statement in Srinagar said that killing of an innocent civilian in front of his grandchild by Indian troops was the fresh example of the Indian forces’ brutality.

He denounced the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and urged the United Nations and the world powers to take notice of increasing Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory.

Like this: Like Loading...