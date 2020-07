Rawalpindi, July 02 (KMS): Kashmir’s freedom activist, Ghulam Mohiuddin Sufi, alias Janbaz Kashmiri passed away in Rawalpindi, today. He was 50.

His funeral prayer was offered in Islamabad.

Ghulam Mohiuddin Sufi, a resident of Mazham area of Budgam district of occupied Kashmir, is survived by a widow, six daughters and three sons to mourn his death.

Like this: Like Loading...