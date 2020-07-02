KCEU condemns brutal murder of civilian by troops in Sopore

Brussels, July 02 (KMS): The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), Ali Raza Syed, has strongly condemned the brutal murder of a civilian, Bashir Ahmad Khan, in front of his 3-year-old grandson by Indian troops in Sopore town of occupied Kashmir.

Bashir Ahmed Khan had gone to a bank yesterday to cash a cheque and on the way he was dragged out of his car and then shot in cold blood. The family of Khan told media that he was dragged out of the car in which he was travelling with his minor grandchild and then killed in cold blood by the Indian troops.

The KCEU Chairman, Ali Raza Syed, in a statement in Brussels deploring this ruthless act of Indian state terrorism said, Indian occupation troops are involved in cruel crimes against humanity in occupied Kashmir with impunity. He urged the international community to conduct an international independent investigation under supervision of the UN into the crimes perpetrated by Indian forces in the occupied territory.

Ali Raza Syed paid rich tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for liberation of their motherland from the Indian illegal occupation. He urged the international community including United Nation to prevent rising waves of state terrorism by the Indian forces in the disputed territory. Major powers of the world including the US and the UK and international organizations should force India to stop brutalities in occupied Kashmir, he added.

The KCEU Chairman demanded of the United Nations and the European Union to send their teams to occupied Kashmir to review the ground situation.

