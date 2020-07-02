Killing of IOK man before 3 years old grandson denounced

Islamabad, July 02 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter held a meeting in Islamabad with Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in chair.

The meeting discussed the latest situation in occupied Kashmir. The participants of the meeting strongly condemned the nefarious tactics being used by India to suppress the freedom struggle in occupied Kashmir. They also took notice of the stepped-up state terrorism of India in the occupied territory and condemned the Indian troops for dragging a 65-year-old man, Bashir Ahmad Khan, from his car and shooting him to death before his three-year-old grandson in Sopore, occupied Kashmir. They said that the child was placed on the body of the martyr to terrorise the masses.

The meeting also condemned the issuance of illegal domicile certificates of Kashmir to Indian citizens. Special prayers were offered for the martyred son of JKPL leader, Nazir Ahmad Khan and other Kashmiri martyrs.

Those who attended the meeting included Shaikh Abdul Mateen, Shameem Shawl, Abdul Majeed Malik, Haji Muhammad Sultan Butt, Nazir Ahmad Karnai, Ishtiaq Hameed, Abdul Majeed Mir, Imtiaz Iqbal Wani, Advocate Pervez Ahmad Shah, Zahid Ashraf, Dawood Khan Yousufzai, Syed Mushtaq, Nisar Mirza, Raja Khadim Hussain, Engineer Mushtaq Mehmood and Mian Muzaffar.

