OKC leaders highlight India’s cruelties in occupied Kashmir

London/Brussels/Geneva, July 02 (KMS): The Organisation of Kashmir Coalition (OKC) leaders, Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo and Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl, in a letter have highlighted the cruelties of Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

A spokesman for the OKC in a statement said that Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo and Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl, wrote to the President of the European Union, Madam Ursula Von Der Leyen; UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet; Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Yousef Bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen; President of the UN Human Rights Council, Madam Elisabeth Tichy-Fissleberger; and President of the European Parliament’s Sub-committee on Human Rights, Madam Maria Arena, today.

Barrister Tramboo and Prof Shawl expressed their anguish and shock having seen the images of 3 years old child over the his grandfather dead body, which was riddled with bullets, crying and screaming for help at Sopore in occupied Kashmir. Both the leaders emphasised that the slain civilian, Bashir Ahmad Khan, was killed by the Indian troops having dragged out of the car, shot dead at a point blank range thereafter placing his grandson on his body and audaciously taking the pictures.

Barrister Tramboo and Prof Shawl dismissed the claim of the Indian authorities that Bashir Khan was killed in a crossfire citing the following crucial factors:

The car in which the deceased was travelling had no trace of any bullet shots. In all probability, he was dragged out of the car, shot and his body stretched on the ground with his arms and hands upwards and placing his grandson on his chest; and

The slain Khan’s pictures taken with his 3-year-old grandson by the Indian

troops to cover their ghastly execution.

The OKC leaders further highlighted that the reign of terror has intensified in occupied Kashmir since 5th August 2019 when the Indian authorities repealed the special status of Kashmir and divided it into two union territories.

They called upon the international community and the world leaders to constitute an international commission of enquiry on all the killings including that of 3-year-old boy’s grandfather.

They also urged the world community to persuade the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to open a formal investigation to bring to book all the perpetrators of the crime of genocide in occupied Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...