Solidarity expressed with family of martyred youth in IOK

Srinagar, July 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC), Shabbir Ahmed Dar and Mahaz-e-Azadi President, Mohammad lqbal Mir, today, visited Islamabad town to express solidarity with Hurriyat leader, Nazir Ahmed Khan, over the martyrdom of his son.

Nazir Ahmed Khan’s son, Tariq Ahmed Khan, was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation recently.

Speaking on the occasion, Shabbir Ahmed Dar said that the Indian state terrorism had increased in occupied Kashmir and the world powers and human rights organisations should take notice of it.

He deplored that yesterday the Indian troops in Sopore crossed all limits of brutalities when they committed a heinous crime of murdering an aged man in front of his 3 years old grandson. He added that then the terror brigade put the child on the dead body of his grandfather and clicked pictures. He further said that the mission of great Kashmiri martyrs would be taken to its logical conclusion and Indian forced occupation would end soon as the force of history had started playing its role and India’s days of fear and terror were nearing its end.

“The freedom movement is being nourished by the blood of our bravehearts and the people of Kashmir are fully aware of this and will leave no stone unturned to take this mission forward,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League office bearers also visited the residence of Nazir Ahmed Khan in Islamabad town and expressed solidarity with him over the martyrdom of his son. The delegation members assured the family of their complete support in the moment of shock and pain and expressed their resolve to carry on the mission of Kashmiri martyrs till it reached its its logical end.

