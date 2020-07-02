UN chief urged to appoint special envoy on Kashmir dispute

Istanbul, July 02 (KMS): The two-day international Kashmir webinar in its declaration urged the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to appoint a special envoy to resolve the dispute over Jammu and Kashmir.

The international Kashmir webinar was organized by Faculty of Letters, Department of Urdu, Istanbul University, Turkey. The participants of the function also called for the start of mediation efforts for holding the UN-sanctioned plebiscite on Kashmir.

The webinar declaration stressed an early, just and durable resolution to the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

It said, the United Nations Security Council had clearly enunciated that on the basis of the agreement concluded between India and Pakistan, the final disposition of the Jammu and Kashmir will be made in accordance with the will of the Kashmiri people expressed through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under the auspices of the United Nations.

It welcomed the statement of the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres on the position of the United Nations vis-à-vis settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions.

The declaration also welcomed the reiteration of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan that Turkey was in favour of settlement of Kashmir dispute by taking into consideration the expectations of Kashmiri brothers, through dialogue based on the UN resolutions and Turkey will continue to raise its voice against the oppression.

It further welcomed the report of the UN High Commissioner of Human Rights that India “fully respects the right to self-determination of the people of Kashmir as protected under international law.”

The declaration of the webinar condemned the Indian government’s recent attempts at changing the demographic status by introducing the tendentious and politically-motivated “Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules 2020.” Its aim is to alter the demographic character of the Muslim-majority territory at a time when the world’s attention is focused on the worst public health and economic crises of our times because of COVID-19.

It also condemned the serious crimes against humanity committed by the Indian military and paramilitary forces in occupied Kashmir. These crimes include genocide, massacres, extrajudicial killings, reprisal killings, arbitrary detention, torture, use of rape as a weapon of war and burning of houses. It denounced the efforts to muzzle the press and further expressed need to restore the right to assemble and freedom of expression.

The declaration demanded that the Thematic Rapporteurs on Torture and Extrajudicial Killings and the Chairmen of the Working Group on Disappearances and Arbitrary Detention be allowed to visit occupied Kashmir to ascertain and report on gross and consistent violations of human rights there.

It demanded the repeal of draconian laws, like, the Indian Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSAPA), Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA). It also demanded the release of all Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in jails, interrogation centers and detained under emergency laws.

The declaration also called upon the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to renew to the Government of India its offer of sending its fact-finding and good offices missions to Jammu and Kashmir.

The speakers of the webinar were Professor (Dr.) Halil Toker, Chief Organizer & Head of Department of Urdu, Istanbul University, Professor (Dr.) Mahmut Ak, Rector, Istanbul University, Professor (Dr.) Hayati Develi, Dean, Faculty of Letter, Ali Sahin, Member of Parliament, Turkish Grand Assembly, Sardar Masood Khan, President, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Pakistan, Lord Nazir Ahmed, Member, British House of Lords, UK, Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary General, World Kashmir Awareness Forum, Zafar Ahmed, Chairman, Kashmir Campaign Global, UK, Javed Siddiq, Resident Editor, Nawa-e-Waqat, Islamabad, Salman Khan, Founding Chairman, South African Kashmir Action Group, Imtiaz Khan, Professor at George Washington University Medical Center, Ms. Merve Sebnem Oruc, Daily Sabah, Turkey, Dr Ghulam Nabi Mir, President, World Kashmir Awareness Forum, Riza Yasar, ON4Television, Turkey, Bilal Khan Pasha, Consulate General of Pakistan, Istanbul, Dr Farooq Adil, journalist & writer, Islamabad, Dr. Mubeen Shah, former Chairman, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce, Srinagar, Dr. Khalid Rehman, Executive President, Institute of Policy Studies, Islamabad, Dr Waleed Rasool, Professor, International Islamic University, Islamabad, Muhammad Tahir Tabassum, President, INSPAD, Islamabad, Raja Muhammad Sajjad, Chief Editor, Kashmir Today, Muzaffarabad, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, representative, Tehreek-e-Hurriyet, Islamabad, Professor Dr Muhammet Savas Kafkasyali, Institute of Strategic Thinking, Turkey, Atif Ozbey, kanal 5, Genel Yaayin Coordinator, Turkey, Emre Tuna, Bolgesel Kalkinma Uzmani, Turkey, Ismail Bendiderya, Arastirmaci Yazar, Turkey, Professor Dr Zekai Kardas, Istanbul University, Ashraf Jamal, Istanbul University, Ahmet Tekin, emcee of the Conference, Istanbul and Onur Kilicer, Organizing Committee, Istanbul.

Like this: Like Loading...