Another person dies of COVID-19 in IOK, toll rises to 119

Srinagar, July 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, COVID-19 claimed the life of another person, today, taking the number of fatalities due to the deadly disease in the territory to 119.

The person, a 70-year-old COVID-19 patient from Baramulla district died at Chest Disease hospital in Srinagar.

Medical Superintendent of CD Hospital said that the patient was shifted to the facility on July 2. “The patient was suffering from pneumonia, hypertension, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD),” he said.

With this death, 119 people so far have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the occupied territory comprising 104 from the Valley, 14 from Jammu division and one from Ladakh region.

Like this: Like Loading...