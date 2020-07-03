Burhan Wani a great soldier in martyrs’ caravan: Gilani

Srinagar, July 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani has said that Burhan Wani is a great soldier in the caravan of martyrs of Kashmir.

Syed Ali Gilani in his tweet in Srinagar said that the destination of the caravan was the pleasure of Allah through the support and help of the oppressed people of Kashmir.

He said that Burhan-like brave youth of Kashmir would give a befitting reply to the Indian aggression. He said that Burhan was a continuation of the history that gave the Muslims of the sub-continent a safe homeland and the liberation movement would be taken to its logical conclusion.

Burhan Wani was extra-judicially killed along with two other colleagues by Indian troops in Bamdoora village, area of Kokernag in occupied Kashmir, on July 8, 2016.

