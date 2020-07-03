Civilian’s brutal killing by troops in IOK eye-opener for world: Behl

Srinagar, July 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, Advocate Devinder Singh Behl, has strongly condemned the killing of an innocent civilian, Bashir Ahmed Khan, by Indian troops in front of his three-year-old grandson in Sopore.

Advocate Devinder Singh Behl in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the brutal killing was an eye-opener for the international human rights organizations and the international community.

He said that the three-year-old grandson crying near his grandfather’s body was a reflection of Indian oppression on unarmed Kashmiris. He said that the brutal act of Indian forces personnel was enough to shake the conscience of the world.

Devinder Singh Behl said that the entire people of Kashmir shared in the grief of the family of Shaheed Bashir Ahmed and added that the sacrifices of Bashir Khan and millions of other Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste.

He appealed to the international community and international human rights organizations to play their role in ending Indian oppression in occupied Kashmir and resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions.

