Indian police produce chargesheet against Malik in two false cases

Srinagar, July 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police produced a chargesheet before a court in Baramulla district against the illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in two false cases registered against him in 2008 and 2010.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the police produced the chargesheet before Additional District and Sessions Judge Baramulla, Sanjay Parihar, through virtual mode against Muhammad Yasin Malik in the cases registered at Police Station Sumbal.

Yasin Malik was booked by Sumbal police in two FIRs registered in 2008 and 2010 for organizing pro-freedom rallies and gatherings in Sumbal town.

Before filing the chargesheet on June 30, 2020, the prosecution had moved an application for issuance of warrant for production of the JKLF chief through video conferencing for filing of charge sheet. Yasin Malik is presently lodged in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail.

Yasin Malik was produced before the court through video conference on Thursday. He was informed that a chargesheet has been lodged against him in the two cases. The Court made him aware that he has right to engage counsel of his choice to which he replied that he would be arguing himself.

As the JKLF Chairman has been lodged outside the occupied territory, the court directed Secretary District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Baramulla, to provide a suitable penal lawyer for appearance on behalf of Yasin Malik so as to enable him to have a fair trial. The case was listed for next hearing on July 21, 2020.

