IOK authorities detain Advocate Zahid Ali under PSA

Srinagar, July 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities, today, booked Advocate Zahid Ali under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) and shifted him to Central Jail Srinagar.

His family said that Zahid Ali was taken away by Indian police on June 30 from his residence at Nehama in Pulwama district, and detained him at Police Station, Kakapora in the district. Later on, he was moved to Srinagar Central Jail after PSA was slapped on him.

Zahid Ali, who was Political Bureau Head and Chief Spokesman of banned Jama’at-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, was earlier detained on March 22, 2019, a week before the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) banned the outfit. He was later released on April 11, 2020 after his multiple PSAs were quashed by court.

Like this: Like Loading...