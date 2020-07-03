Low speed internet causes immense hardships to IOK students

Srinagar, July 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the students are facing immense hardships due to low speed internet.

According to Kashmir Media Service, as the exams are approaching and students have to go through online exams but are facing a lot of issues as the high speed internet continues to remain suspended in the territory.

The students told media that they were not able to study because of low internet speed and now the boards and universities were conducting online exams, which made them suffer a lot. Due to low speed internet they are not able to appear in online classes and exams, which is taking a heavy toll on their academics, they deplored.

“I have to go for an online viva exam but I am not able to do it because the internet speed is too weak to clear the test. It is very difficult for students to take online classes and exams in absence of high speed internet,” Shakir, a student of UG 5th semester told media.

Students have already lost previous academic year due to the internet ban after the abrogation of Kashmir’s special status by India in August last year.

“We as students are unable to surf through any videos which can help clear our doubts more efficiently. When teachers send us any assignment or link, we are not able to open it due to low speed internet. It takes a lot of time to download any document or video file,” the students said.

A student of BG 4th semester said that he tried to open Gmail on his laptop but it was responding with a temporary error and finally after 20 minutes he was able to mail the answer sheet to the college authorities.

