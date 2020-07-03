Pakistan urges UN to help children of occupied Kashmir

Geneva, July 03 (KMS): Pakistan has urged the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence against Children to remain seized on plight of Kashmiri children in Indian Occupied Kashmir and call on India to halt its grave atrocities against them.

In its statement during interactive session at the 44th Human Rights Council session, with the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Pakistan said that SRSG’s concerns resonate with the grisly situation of children in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which has further aggravated since 5th of August last year.

The statement said the world saw heart-breaking picture and video clips of a 3-year old Kashmiri boy on Wednesday, crying and sitting on dead body of his grandfather, who was summarily executed by the Indian occupation forces.

It said this image sums up India’s State-sanctioned terrorization of Kashmiri children, and life-long impact of such terror.

