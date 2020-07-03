Protest in Muzaffarabad against civilian’s killing in IOK

Muzaffarabad, July 03 (KMS): A protest sit-in was held, today, in Muzaffarabad against the brutal killing of a civilian, Bashir Ahmed Khan, by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

The protest sit-in was organized by International Forum for Justice and Human Rights.

A large number of people gathered at Burhan Wani Chowk in Muzaffarabad, holding banners and placards against the Indian atrocities in the occupied territory.

People in the protest penned their sentiments against Indian forces’ brutalities in IOK and demanded of the international human rights organisations to take notice of the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir besides fulfilling their obligation of implementing the UN resolutions on Kashmir for the safe future of population of Kashmir. The protesters were chanting slogans against human rights violations.

Speakers on the occasion stated that the Indian forces were involved in heinous war crimes, which was a question mark on the role of the United Nations, OIC and other human rights organisations.

They reiterated that killing an old civilian is the worst testimony of Indian armed forces’ brutalities. They further said that Indian forces were deliberately killing the youngsters in the territory and were involved in planned attempt of Muslims’ genocide.

The Vice Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir, Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Shaukat Javed Mir, Asif Yaqoob, Usman Ali Hashim and Raja Zameer also addressed on the occasion.

Two days ago Indian forces killed a 63 years old man, Bashir Ahmed Khan in front of his three-year-old grandson in occupied Kashmir

