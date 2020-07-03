Protests against Indian military repression in IOK

Srinagar, July 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the activists of Young Men’s League held protest demonstrations against the ongoing Indian military repression in Islamabad and Pulwama districts.

The Young Men’s League in a statement issued in Srinagar said that scores of party activists, today, gathered at different places in Islamabad and Pulwama and raised pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. It added that the protesters called for withdrawal of the Indian troops from the disputed territory.

The statement further said that the participants also condemned the unabated killing of innocent Kashmiri youth and urged the international community to shun apathy and hold the Modi regime accountable for the extreme repression and bloodshed in the occupied territory. It said that the protesters warned that spilling blood would only breed more resentment among the Kashmiris.

According to the statement, the protesters urged India to accept the fact that state repression has failed to suppress the voice of freedom and that it was only strengthening Kashmiris’ resolve to pursue their dream of freedom.

