Sirajul Haq stresses action to stop killings in Held Kashmir

Lahore, July 03 (KMS): JI ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has wondered why the so-called international champions of human rights should die of shame on the incident of brutal killing of 70-year-old Kashmiri in front of his four-year old grandson in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Sirajul Haq said this while talking to newly-elected JI Azad Kashmir ameer Dr Khalid Mahmood who called on him at Mansoora.

Referring to the ongoing military crackdown in Kashmir, especially the heart breaking pictures and videos of the minor boy crying over the dead body of his grandfather getting viral on social media, Senator Sirajul Haq said the UN, international community and Pakistani government allegedly played a criminal role with just a casual verbal rhetoric over the Indian army atrocities in the IHK.

He alleged that entire world knew that there was no genuine concern among UN, World HR groups and Islamabad on the Kashmiri genocide in the held valley. He said the occupied forces had killed tens of thousands of Kashmiri youth and put a larger number in prison and secret torture centers. Infect, he added, the occupied valley had turned into the largest prison of the world in Modi rule.

He said it was matter of great concern no session of Kashmir Committee was held in past nine months. He asked the government to take bold stand against New Delhi plan and made decisive step for the freedom of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, JI has asked the PTI government to renovate six Hindu temples existed for decades in Rawalpindi-Islamabad for the 178 Hindu population in the twin cities instead of building new one in Islamabad which is a violation of Islamic tenets.

Every government in Pakistan took pretentious measures for the minorities only to prove it as secular and liberal in the eyes of the West without actually taking care of them, JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim said in a statement from Mansoora on Thursday. He said the government should renovate the existing six temples for Hindu citizens and provide quality education, good health facilities and employment opportunities to the minorities.

