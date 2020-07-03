Zahoor Butt’s family concerned about his illegal detention

Srinagar, July 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the family of Zahoor Ahmed Butt, leader of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) and younger brother of Shaheed Muhammad Maqbool Butt, has expressed grave concern over his illegal detention and deteriorating health.

The family talking to media men in Srinagar said that Zahoor Ahmed Butt had been illegally detained at Mattan Police Station, Islamabad town, for the last three years and the authorities had kept him incommunicado.

The family expressed grave concern over his falling health at the police station during the coronavirus pandemic. It feared that he could be affected by the deadly virus due to the lack of proper medical treatment at the police station.

The family said the authorities were deliberately playing with his life. It added that the police were not presenting him in court to defend himself in the false cases registered against him by the authorities.

The family appealed to the international human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, and the international community to play their role in ending the illegal detention of Zahoor Ahmed Butt.

