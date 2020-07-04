4 More persons die due to covid-19 in IOK, toll rises to 126

Srinagar, July 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, four more persons died of coronavirus, today, taking the number of deaths due to the deadly disease in the territory to 126.

The four deceased include a 65-year-old man from Handwara, a 75-year-old man from Dailgam in Islamabad district, a 55-year-old man from Tangmarg area of Baramulla and a 65-year-old man from Alastang in Ganderbal.

Of these victims, two died at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences and one each at JVC and SMHS hospitals in Srinagar.

With these fatalities, the death toll in the occupied territory rose to 126 including 111 from the Valley, 14 from Jammu division and one from Ladakh region.

