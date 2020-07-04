Civilian’s brutal killing by Indian troops in IOK strongly condemned

Srinagar, July 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have strongly condemned the brutal killing of a civilian, Bashir Ahmed Khan, by Indian troops.

Indian troops had dragged Bashir Ahmed Khan from his car and shot him to death in front of his toddler grandson in Sopore town on Wednesday.

APHC leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Khawaja Firdous in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India was massacring Kashmiris to implement its nefarious agenda of turning the Muslim majority in occupied Kashmir into a minority. He said that the latest example of the Indian barbarism was the killing of a civilian, Bashir Ahmed Khan, in front of his three-year-old grandson.

Khawaja Firdous said that the killing was enough to open the eyes of the international community and human rights organizations. He maintained that the eyewitness of the murder was the child who was telling how the brutal Indian soldiers got Bashir Ahmed out of the car and killed him in cold blood.

A spokesman for Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the brutal killing in Sopore should serve as an eye-opener for the international community. He said that the Sopore incident was a glaring example of atrocities being committed by Indian troops in the occupied territory for the past several decades.

The TWI spokesman demanded immediate identification of the Indian forces’ personnel involved in the heinous crime and bringing them to book. He also urged the international community to break its criminal silence on the massacre of Kashmiris, seek an answer from India in this regard and impress upon it to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Imtiaz Wani, in a statement issued in Islamabad denounced the Sopore incident and said that Indian army had become a brutal force. He said that the world community and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should take immediate notice of the matter and stop India from committing genocide of the Kashmiris.

