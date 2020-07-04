Family members of missing PhD scholar hold demo in Srinagar

Srinagar, July 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the family members of a Kashmiri research scholar, Hilal Ahmed, who went missing from Gangbal area of Ganderbal district during trekking last month held a demonstration, seeking his whereabouts.

The protesting family members of Hilal Ahmed, a research scholar from Srinagar’s Bemina area who had gathered at the Press Enclave also rubbished the Indian claims that their son had connections with ongoing armed struggle, while urging authorities to trace him.

The protesters, mostly women, were carrying placards which read that Hilal Ahmed was subjected to enforced disappearance by occupational forces.

“Our son is a research scholar who was very ambitious about his career. He wanted to move abroad to pursue his career. We don’t believe that he has joined armed struggle. Why would someone update his status and location while going on trekking if he was planning to do something like this?” Ahmed’s sister-in-law told media men.

Hilal Ahmed had gone missing on June 14, 2020, from Gangbal area of Ganderbal where he had gone for trekking with his friends. Since that day, Ahmed’s family has been seeking his whereabouts.

