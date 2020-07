Srinagar, July 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, police on Saturday recovered a headless dead body from river Jhelum near Sumbal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Some passerby spotted the dead body and subsequently alerted the police. The body was also without legs and right-hand.

Station House Officer Muneeb-ul-Islam told media that the corpse is decomposed and “seems that it’s around 30 days old”.

