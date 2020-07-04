Modi Govt in India has made minorities’ lives miserable: Behl

Srinagar, July 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum (JKSPF), Advocate Devinder Singh Behl, has said that the Modi government in India has made the lives of minorities miserable and deprived them of all their rights.

Advocate Devinder Singh Behl in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Modi government pursuing the RSS agenda had usurped the rights of Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and lower caste Hindus in India. He added that minorities in India were mistreated and no minority had religious freedom. He rejected India’s claim of being the largest democracy of the world.

Advocate Devinder Singh Behl said that on the contrary, special care was being taken of minorities in Pakistan and their rights were being protected.

He also expressed sorrow over the deaths of 21 Sikh yatris in a tragic accident in the Sheikhupura area of Pakistan. In his condolence message, he said that in this hour of grief, the Sikh community of occupied Kashmir shared the grief of the families of the deceases.

He said that the government of Pakistan immediately responded to the accident and provided timely relief to the people of the minority community which saved many lives and appreciated the relief action taken by the local administration.

